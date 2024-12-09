Eminem Appears to React to His Mom’s Death During Performance

Eminem seemed to have subtly acknowledged news of his mother’s death during a performance at the Yas Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The rapper’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passed away on Dec. 2 after a battle with lung cancer. Although Eminem has yet to publicly comment on his mother’s death, he reportedly left out the lyrics “F**k you Debbie” during his song “Without Me” at the show.

It’s no secret that Eminem, 52, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, had a rocky relationship with his mother. He often wrote about his mom in his music, alluding to his tumultuous upbringing. In previous interviews, Eminem accused her of having a drug addiction and exhibiting abusive behavior.

Back in September, In Touch announced Debbie’s terminal illness saying she “had a very limited amount of time left.” TMZ later reported that the rapper’s mother died on Dec. 2 in Saint Joseph, Missouri. She was 69.

Eminem’s Relationship With His Half-Brother

Eminem’s half brother, Nate Mathers, 38, did respond to her passing by posting a story to his Instagram with the caption, “Hatred and mixed emotions today.”

Nate also had a difficult relationship with his mom after being forced to live in foster care from ages eight to 16. Later on, Eminem became Nate’s legal guardian.

“When he was taken away, I always said if I ever get in a position to take him, I would take him,” Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004 of Nate. “I tried to apply for full custody when I was 20, but I didn’t have the means.”

“I watched him when he was in the foster home. He was so confused. I mean, I cried just goin’ to see him at the foster home,” he continued. “The day he was taken away I was the only one allowed to see him. They had come and got him out of school. He didn’t know what the f**k was goin’ on.”

Both Eminem and Nate were reportedly estranged from their mother for years. It’s not clear whether the brothers had been in recent contact with Debbie before her passing.