Emily Blunt Thought Daughter Was ‘Going to Faint’ After Confidence Boost From Taylor Swift

Emily Blunt had the best encounter with Taylor Swift. The actor said that the singer gave her daughter the confidence boost that she needed.

Appearing on the Howard Stern Show, Blunt opened up about encountering Swift. Her 10-year-old daughter was also there and got to meet the singer as well. Blunt described Swift as just the “nicest” person ever. In particular, Swift earned brownie points for being kind to her kids.

“She was so nice to my kids,” she said. At the time, her daughter had very short hair that she felt self-conscious about. Swift gave her the pick-me-up that she needed.

:My oldest kid had just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about,” Blunt continued. “And Taylor Swift, goes like, ‘God, look at you, you’re just like this ‘60s Beatnik cool kid. I just, I love your style.’”

Blunt’s daughter felt awestruck by the compliment that Swift gave her. It was a real boost of confidence for her daughter. Overall, Blunt said that Swift was “very cool” and it mad her “melt” as a result.

“I thought my child was going to faint,” joked Blunt. “It was the best thing anyone has done for my child.”

Taylor Swift Preaches Kindness

Overall, Swift has preached a message of kindness and encouraged her fans to do the same. Take this incident from a concert in 2023. Well aware that her fans can go after people online, Swift urged a message of kindness leading up to her album.

“I get to stand on this stage every single night of this tour and watch the most beautiful things happen,” she told the crowd.

“So I was hoping to ask you that as we lead up to this album coming out, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities,” she continued. “Right? So what I’m trying to say is, I’m putting this album out because I want to own my music. That’s why I’m putting out this album.”

She urged her fans to not try to defend her online.

She said, “So what I’m trying to tell you is that I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago when I was 19. I do not care. We have all grown up. We’re good.”