Elon Musk Slams Jennifer Lopez & Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Wild Rant on Joe Rogan Podcast

Speaking on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ current legal woes, Elon Musk slammed the now-disgraced rap mogul and his ex, Jennifer Lopez, during a wild rant on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The tech billionaire didn’t hold back his thoughts during his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, as he went after JLo for her recent endorsement for 2024 presidential election nominee Kamala Harris.

Elon Musk suggested that voters shouldn’t have listened to Jennifer Lopez due to her past relationship with Diddy, who is currently in jail for a number of sex crimes.

“JLo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she’s like warning people against [Donald] Trump,” Musk stated. “How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, OK.”

Musk then said, “Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion.”

Continuing to speak about Diddy’s crimes, Musk declared, “People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically and yet they still fed him kids. Like, where’s the accountability? They had to know.”

Elon Musk Allegedly Brag About His Close Friendship With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In the Past

Although he was very critical of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the allegations made against him, Elon Musk allegedly bragged about his close friendship with the rapper in the past.

The Daily Mail reported last month that in a new book, Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter, Musk had talked about Diddy’s involvement in his X (formerly Twitter) acquisition.

“I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter,” Musk allegedly told Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels. “You know, he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot.”

The duo also had numerous photo ops together over the years. They were both spotted attending Dave Chapelle’s comedy show for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival in May 2022.

Musk previously took to X with an article that read “Diddy accused of abusing nine-year-old boy and spiking drinks with horse tranquilizer as 120 victims come forward with shocking claims.”

“How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?” Musk asked in the post.

Aubrey O’Day, who has been a longtime critic of Diddy, commented on the post, “… ask your friends, they will tell you.”

Along with Musk, President-elect Donald Trump also had previous ties with the disgraced rapper. While O’Day was appearing on his show Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, Trump praised Diddy.

He called Diddy a “good guy” and a “good friend.”

While speaking to the Washington Post in 2015, Diddy stated that Trump was a good friend of his. “He works very hard,” Diddy noted.