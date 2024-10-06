Elon Musk’s ‘Friends’ Knew About Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Abuse of 9-Year-Old, Aubrey O’Day Hints

As more details about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged sex crimes emerge, Aubrey O’Day hints at how Elon Musk may be connected to the situation.

The Tesla/SpaceX owner took to his social media platform last week with a screenshot of an article. The article’s headline reads “Diddy accused of abusing nine-year-old and spiking drinks with horse tranquilizer as 120 victims come forward with shocking claims.”

Elon Musk shared his opinion about Diddy by writing, “How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?”

O’Day, who has been outspoken about her former boss Diddy, reposted Musk’s post. “..ask your friends, they will tell you,” she replied.

..ask your friends, they will tell you. https://t.co/HUsjVikoZe — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) October 2, 2024

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who spoke on behalf of over 120 alleged victims, claimed during a press conference last week. He claimed that Diddy drugged his victims with a horse tranquilizer just before he sexually assaulted them.

“Several of the individuals [I represent] … were drug tested and drugs were found in their system,” Buzbee stated. “Weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of.”

Buzbee also revealed that 25 of the alleged victims he is representing were minors at the time of the assault. The youngest was reportedly nine years old.

“This individual who was nine years old at the time was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records,” Buzbee said. “Other boys were there to audition as well. This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal.”

Diddy Was Connected to Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

In late August, it was revealed that Diddy was among the investors who helped Elon Musk take over Twitter in 2022.

An unsealed list of the social media platform’s shareholders, it was revealed that Diddy was. named under “Sean Combs Capital, LLC.” Other names on the list of shareholders were Bill Ackman, Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Along with the unsealed Twitter investor documents, PEOPLE reports that in the new book Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter, authors and New York Times journalists Kate Conger and Ryan Mac shared an insight into Musk and Diddy’s relationship.

They quoted the meeting with Detavio Samuels, CEO of Combs’ media company Revolt. During the conversation, Musk reportedly stated, “I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter. You know, he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot.”

Nearly two years later, Musk had some thoughts about his friend’s arrest.

Mac also clapped back at Musk’s Diddy comment. “Maybe you could have asked him when he invested in your twitter deal,” he wrote.

Combs was arrested on Sept. 16 in New York City. He was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. The rap mogul has been denied bail twice. He is currently incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center