Elm Mott, Texas Woman’s Home Floods For The Fifth Time After Storms

An Elm Mott woman, Diane Buxkemper, has experienced her home flooding for the fifth time since moving in during the 90s. Extensive water damage to her and her neighbor’s homes was reported, leaving them with a financial burden.

According to KCEN-TV, a storm in the area damaged multiple homes in the Elm Mott neighborhood on Wednesday, June 11. As soon as the storm and flooding started, Buxkemper knew she was in trouble.

At the time, Buxkemper was out of town. Suddenly, at around 3:15 a.m., she was contacted by her son. Water had already entered her home.

“When I hear it I’m like ‘Oh no, all of this again,'” Buxkemper told KXXV.

According to her, the flooding was so dramatic that in 30 minutes, her house was completely flooded.

“Within 30 minutes, it went from being able to see the flower pot to the flower pot being underwater,” Buxkemper told KCEN-TV.

Following the incident, Buxkemper assessed the damage, fearing for the worst.

“The first place that we went in was the garage and I was so afraid whenever he opened the garage,” Buxkemper told KXXV. “I’m just kind of waiting to see if I’m going to lose my flooring or if it’s going to crawl up the drywall or sheetrock.”

Fifth Flooding

She would reveal that, unfortunately, this is the fifth time she has endured flooding since moving into her home.

“This is actually the fifth time since 1993 that my house has had water in it,” Buxkemper added. “I call State Farm every time, and there’s nothing they can do. It’s rising groundwater and an act of God, and they tell me there is nothing they can do. Any repairs, rentals, or anything else are all out of my pocket.”

As per KCEN-TV, Buxkemper’s financial burden stems from her living in an area that is technically not a designated floodplain. This means that flood insurance does not provide coverage for the damages she has suffered, despite this being the fifth time her home has flooded.

“It tears at your heart, it really does,” Buxkemper added.

Diane Buxkemper is not the only neighbor who has suffered from continuous flooding. Her neighbor, Cortney Graves, has had her home flooded four times in the last year.

Reportedly, Graves, prior to the latest storm, had already invested $5,000 in new flooring. She had invested the amount following the previous flooding.

“I’ve ripped up all the floors in the house,” Graves told KCEN-TV. “I’m at my wits end.”