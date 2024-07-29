dollywood-guests-trapped-at-park-following-severe-flash-flooding

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood got a surprise water ride this weekend, as severe flash flooding partially submerged the amusement park.

On Sunday, July 28, social media footage from Dollywood visitors showed the grounds completely flooded due to heavy rainstorms in the area.

I still love Dollywood… but we barely escaped today.



The first pic is one my daughter took of water coming down from the Splash Country lot as we were leaving… others from social media. Hope everyone gets out alright. https://t.co/8Kaln6zDXC pic.twitter.com/oFBh2iTmbZ — NelsonWDVX (@nelsonwdvx) July 28, 2024

Images and video shared on X by visitors at Dollywood on Sunday captured scenes of guests wading through waist-high muddy waters across the park. Vehicles were seen partially submerged in the parking lot, while water levels rose both inside and outside buildings, with streams rushing throughout the grounds.

“We got flooded and now have been stuck trying to get out of the @Dollywood parking lot for over an hour,” one Dollywood goer shared on X. “No explanation why the exit drive is blocked off but we are soaking wet and just want to be home 😭.” They added that staff “cut the fencing at the front to make a shortcut.”

However, the parkgoer had a sense of humor over the situation. They added that “the kids were troopers. We definitely won’t forget this vacation.”

Meanwhile, another visitor reported that the park continued to operate and sell tickets even amid the flash floods. “Man was this a wild scene. Funny thing, they sold me tickets at 5:18 p.m. … AFTER the flooding had begun,” they claimed alongside footage of the flooded park.

I did not die (or even come close to it) at @Dollywood today, but man was this a wild scene. Funny thing, they sold me tickets at 5:18pm. Which is AFTER the flooding had begun. pic.twitter.com/yUxQwwT1ko — zoe (@zoe) July 29, 2024

Dollywood Releases a Statement About the Park Flooding

Of course, Dollywood Parks & Resorts issued a statement about the flooding.

“This afternoon, Sunday, July 28, a strong thunderstorm caused flash flooding at Dollywood,” the company wrote on X. “With the assistance of Pigeon Forge Police and Fire Departments, park personnel directed guests to safety during the storm.”

“Dollywood is supporting guests whose vehicles were affected by this weather event, and clean-up crews have been deployed,” Dollywood added.

Meanwhile, authorities had warned the public of flash floods in the area.

“Periods of heavy rain are expected in our area for the next hour or more,” Knoxville Police cautioned on X. “Use caution on the roads, watch out for standing water, and be aware of the potential for flash flooding. And remember, as always, to never drive through flooded roads.”

Dollywood opened its doors in 1986 in the singer’s hometown of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Since then, the park has grown significantly, introducing several new attractions and experiences. Most recently, it launched Wildwood Grove, the park’s 11th-themed area, along with the highly popular Flower & Food Festival.