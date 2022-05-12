Could Ellen DeGeneres’ First Guest Also Be Her Final Guest?

Ellen DeGeneres is getting ready to film the last few episodes of her long-running daytime talk show, and she’s getting a lot of her celebrity friends to help her say goodbye. One of those pals, Jennifer Aniston, has been there since the very beginning.

Aniston’s History With The Show

The first episode of DeGeneres’ talk show aired in 2003 and featured an appearance from Aniston. It’s just been announced that the actress will be returning to the show for the very last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is set to air on May 26.

Aniston isn’t the only big name who is showing up in the last episode. She will be joined by P!nk, who wrote the show’s theme song, and Billie Eilish. The last week of episodes will be filled with many friends of the show, from prominent actors to Grammy Award-winning singers.

Other Stars And Friends Who Will Appear In Episodes

Some of the celebrities slated to make an appearance are Zac Efron, Kate McKinnon, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Luke Bryan, Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis, and Bruno Mars.

DeGeneres will also be welcoming back a pair of cousins who rose to fame after appearing on Ellen. Sophia Grace and Rosie went viral with a video of them lip-syncing Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” in 2011. Their performance on the talk show made them stars, and the cousins frequently returned to the show to perform and interview stars like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

Did Reports Of A Toxic Workplace Push ‘Ellen’ Off The Air?

The comedian announced The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be coming to an end in May of 2021, after 19 seasons on the air. While DeGeneres maintains that the end of the show was something she had been thinking about for a while, many point to the rumors and reports of a toxic workplace as a reason why DeGeneres chose to end things.

DeGeneres discussed the taping of the final episode in an emotional Instagram post last month, writing, “Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th. When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not.”

“But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour,” she continued. “Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Even though the last few years of Ellen were surrounded by controversy and scandal, fans all over the world are sad to see DeGeneres leave daytime television.

