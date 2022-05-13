Elizabeth Taylor’s Skincare Routine Included This Cult Classic Product

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Elizabeth Taylor embodied all things Old Hollywood, the glitz and glamour being no exception. The award-winning actress was known for her stunning beauty with her combination of dark hair and striking blue-purple eyes.

She loved extravagant jewelry, often donning emeralds, diamonds, and rubies. Her skincare regimen—especially near the end of her life—was plenty luxe as well. But she did make one affordable exception.

After all, Elizabeth Taylor was born in 1932, a particularly tumultuous time in history. The Great Depression was in full swing, and at only seven years old, Taylor and her family would flee Europe out of fear of the impending world war.

A-list celebrity or not, that type of frugal, pragmatic upbringing will stick with you. And when it came to her “holy grail” skin cream, she preferred no-nonsense, practical, and effective products.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Protectant Face Cream

(Elizabeth Arden)

One of Taylor’s favorite skincare products was Elizabeth Arden’s Eight-Hour Skin Protectant Face Cream. This “holy grail” face cream is considered a cult classic and has been around since the 1930s. The ingredient list hasn’t changed in the near century since its creation, either.

This petroleum-based cream is calming and hydrating, locking in moisture for at least eight hours. It’s versatile, too. In addition to being an ultra-hydrating face cream, you can also use this skin protectant as a hand cream, a chapped lip remedy, or a moisturizing hair cream. This all-in-one product is perfect for any chapped, rough, or irritated skin.

Use it as a brow cream to get Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic, tailored eyebrow shape. Or use it to protect your skin from windburn on outdoor adventures. This product was designed by Elizabeth Arden herself, and all these decades later, it still stands on its own.

Other Elizabeth Arden Must-Haves

Of course, the brand has learned to keep up with the times, too. Elizabeth Arden’s Retinol Serum Ceramide Capsules take modern-day beauty trends to the next level. This potent treatment targets wrinkles and evens skin tone and texture.

(Elizabeth Arden)

The fragrance-free capsules are formulated with a mixture of retinol, ceramides, and peptides that hydrate, firm, nourish, and smooth. For best results, use these capsules at night before moisturizing.

Another Elizabeth Arden product your beauty regimen is probably missing is the PREVAGE® Anti-Aging Eye Serum 2.0. This eye serum combats environmental damage and signs of aging with its powerful (but gentle) formula.

(Elizabeth Arden)

Antioxidants and peptides reduce puffiness while firming and strengthening the delicate areas around the eyes. Suitable for all skin types, this eye serum will brighten and heal damage to the eye area. The cooling applicator also assists in soothing and de-puffing the eyes.

There’s no denying Elizabeth Taylor was a natural beauty, but her skincare regimen helped to maintain her fresh, glowing appearance. And thanks to her no-nonsense, affordable, go-to skin cream, your regimen can do the same.

More From Suggest