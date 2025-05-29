Eddie Murphy’s Son and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Tie the Knot

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence just took it to the next level… they’re officially in-laws.

During his visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, Murphy spilled that his son and Lawrence’s daughter tied the knot in a low-key church wedding.

The 64-year-old comedy icon revealed that Eric, 35, and Jasmin, 29, tied the knot about two weeks ago in an intimate church ceremony, opting for a simple affair over a lavish nepo baby wedding.

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Murphy explained. He added that Lawrence, 60, didn’t have to shell out for a “big wedding.”

“We’re in-laws,” the Beverly Hills Cop star declared.

“They went off and they got married at the church,” Murphy detailed, speculating that eventually they’d come together for a bigger shindig in celebration. “[The ceremony] just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing. So I think we’ll have a big party or something.”

Eddie Murphy Joked That He Might Join Martin Lawrence for a Duet at a Post-Wedding Party

Of course, Jennifer Hudson couldn’t help but ask Murphy, who, back in the day, recorded the hit single “Party All the Time” with Rick James, if he’d sing at the proposed post-wedding party.

“No, I ain’t singing,’ he shot back. “Martin will sing at the wedding. Yeah, that’d be funny.”

Murphy joked that “maybe” he’d join Lawrence for a tune on stage.

In November, Eric proposed to Jasmin after over three years of dating. The couple shared the happy news with a sweet video on Instagram, which included the moment Jasmin said “yes.”

The clip, set to “Spend My Life With You” by Eric Benét, showed the couple entering a room filled with candles, roses, and flower petals. Eric then got down on one knee and opened a ring box.

“It’s beautiful! Oh my gosh,” Jasmin gushed at the sight of the bling. Of course, she said “yes” and smooched Eric.

When the newlyweds started dating is unclear. However, they made their relationship public in June 2021. Eric shared photos at the time, expressing that he’s “head over heels in LOVE with” Jasmin.







