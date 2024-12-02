Martin Lawrence’s Daughter, Eddie Murphy’s Son Get Engaged

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy will bring their famous senses of humor to future family gatherings as Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, and Murphy’s son, Eric, publicly announce their engagement.

In a joint post on Instagram, Jasmine, 28, and Eric, 34, shared a sweet proposal video. Eric is seen leading Jasmine into a room full of candles before getting down on one knee in front of a giant heart on the wall. Upon seeing the ring, Jasmine couldn’t help but gush. “It’s beautiful!” she declared.

“God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny,” the duo wrote in the post’s caption. “We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”



Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter confirmed their romance in 2021. Eric wrote in an Instagram post at the time, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,” and tagged Jasmine. The post featured a photo of the adorable couple.

In 2022, Jasmine revealed to InTouch that she and Eric met through her uncle, not their famous fathers.

“It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together,” she said. “They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy. But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy previously co-starred in the films Boomerang and Life.

Martin Lawrence Said He and Eddie Murphy ‘Haven’t Talked About’ Their Children Dating

During a 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Martin Lawrence spoke about the relationship between Jasmine and Eric, stating he and Eddie Murphy “haven’t talked about” their children dating.

“We kind of stay out of their business and let them do their own thing and respect their thing,” Martin said at the time.

The Bad Boys star then joked if Jasmine and Eric were to get married, he was “going to try to get Eddie” to pay for the wedding.

This past July, Eddie talked about the couple with CBS. “If they ever get married and have a child, I’m expecting the child to be funny,” he stated.

Along with Jasmine, Martin Lawrence has two other children, Iyanna and Amara. She is the eldest of the three. Meanwhile, Eric is one of Eddie Murphy’s ten children. He is Eddie’s eldest son.

