Eddie Murphy Reveals Marlon Brando Couldn’t ‘Stand’ Clint Eastwood

Days before the 20th anniversary of Marlon Brando‘s death, Eddie Murphy recalled the iconic actor not being a big fan of Clint Eastwood.

During his appearance on The New York Times’ podcast, The Interview, Murphy recalled being at Brando’s home following his first-ever film, 42 Hrs. During the visit, Brando shared his true thoughts about Eastwood.

“This is how long ago it was: He was going, ‘I can’t stand that kid with the gun,’” Eddie Murphy said while recounting the conversation.

“I was like, ‘What kid with the gun?’ He said, ‘He’s on the poster!’I was like, ‘Clint Eastwood?’ ‘Yeah, that guy!’ He was calling Clint Eastwood ‘that kid.’”

Murphy stated the visit to Brando’s home was the second time the duo had hung out. The first time was at the rooftop restaurant at the L’Ermitage luxury hotel in Los Angeles.

Eddie Murphy remains in “awe” about hanging out with celebrities as he was first starting in the entertainment industry.

“I was having these famous people that I grew up watching on television wanting to have a meal with me,” he explained. “After 48 Hrs., Marlon Brando calls my agent and wants to meet me.”

Murphy continued by stating, “Now I look back and go, ‘Wow, that’s crazy. The greatest actor of all time wants to have dinner with you!’ But back then I just thought, ‘Well, that’s the way it is. You make a movie, and Marlon Brando calls.’”

Eddie Murphy Recalls Talking to Marlon Brando About ‘The Godfather’

While continuing to speak about his friendship with Marlon Brando, Eddie Murphy recalled talking to the actor about The Godfather during their second hangout.

“He was like, ‘Eh, The Godfather.’ Not just The Godfather — acting,” Murphy said. “He was like, ‘Acting is bulls—, and everybody can act.’”

Eddie Murphy previously opened up about meeting Marlon Brando for the time. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel, the Beverly Hill Cop star stated first meeting Brando was the “most surreal” moment.

“I had just done 48 Hrs,” Murphy shared. “Brando told me his favorite scene in the movie, but he was acting to me. He goes, ‘When you said ‘I’m your worst nightmare, I’m a [racial slur] with a badge, which means I got permission to kick your f–in’ ass whenever I want.’”

“I was like this,” Murphy added. “‘Oh shit! God damn, Marlon Brando, I didn’t do it like that Marlon Brando.’”

Marlon Brando died of respiratory failure from pulmonary fibrosis with congestive heart failure on July 1, 2004, at the age of 80.