The Truth About How Many Children Marlon Brando Had And Their Tumultuous Lives

Marlon Brando is considered to be one of the greatest film actors of all time. He’s known for starring in classics like A Streetcar Named Desire, Apocalypse Now, and The Godfather. Even so, the legacy Marlon Brando left behind wasn’t all about the movies he starred in—it is also upheld by his many children. Read on to learn more about the people who call Marlon Brando their father.

The Tragedy Of Christian And Cheyenne Brando

(Emile Gaubert/AFP via Getty Images, Liason/Getty Images)

It’s impossible to discuss the lives of Marlon Brando’s children without first addressing the tragic fates of his children, Christian and Cheyenne. Marlon’s first-born child, Christian, struggled with addiction for most of his life. He had a difficult childhood which likely pushed him to his addiction. This affected all aspects of his life; he was estranged from his mother for decades, and his marriage disintegrated as a result of his own violence. Still, according to his ex-wife, Deborah, “Everybody knew that Christian was Marlon’s number one son. Marlon wanted Christian to always have a roof over his head. And he was always supposed to have health insurance. Marlon knew Christian couldn’t take care of himself.”

In May 1990, Christian’s half-sister, Cheyenne, told him that her fiancé, Dag Drollet, was physically abusing her. That night, Christian had been drinking heavily. According to his testimony, he pointed a gun at Drollet, threatened him, and the gun went off accidentally. Whether or not the shooting was deliberate, it was an undisputed fact that Christian shot and killed Drollet.

Cheyenne struggled with severe mental problems since she was a teenager and was believed to be schizophrenic. She later admitted that her accusations of Drollet abusing her were false. Christian pleaded guilty to manslaughter and went to prison from 1991 to 1996. After a number of attempts, Cheyenne eventually committed suicide in her mother’s home in 1995. Cheyenne was buried next to Drollet in Tahiti. The couple had a son, Tuki Drollet, who is now working as a model.

All Of Marlon Brando’s Children

(Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Many sources agree that Marlon Brando had at least 11 children, including three that were adopted. Others believe that there are more Brando kids out there. Here’s what we know about his confirmed children and their mothers.

Christian Brando

Brando married his first wife, actress Anna Kashfi in 1957. In 1958, Kashfi gave birth to the first of Brando’s brood, Christian Brando.

Christian followed in his dad’s footsteps and became an actor. He appeared in films like, I Love You, Alice B. Toklas!, The Secret Life of an American Wife, and Unmasked Part 25 all under the pseudonym, Gary Brown.

Rather than being known for his acting credits, however, Christian is likely known for his violent tendencies. In 2005, Christian’s ex-wife, Deborah Brando, sued him for physically abusing her and threatening to kill her with their young daughter present. The case was settled in 2007. Christian is also known for killing his half-sister Cheyenne’s boyfriend. He passed away from pneumonia in 2008.

Miko Brando

By 1960, Marlon had remarried actress Movita Castaneda. However, the marriage was later annulled in 1968 since Castaneda’s previous marriage was still active. Marlon and Castaneda’s song, Miko Brando, was born in 1961.

Miko also joined the family business and became an actor. He appeared in a few movies, including Inchon, Pancho’s Pizza, and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. Miko also appeared in Michael Jackson’s music videos for “Thriller” and “You Rock My World.”

Simon Teihotu Brando

In 1962, while still married to Castaneda, Marlon married his Mutiny on the Bounty co-star, Tarita Teriipaia. The pair stayed married until 1972. In 1963, they welcomed their son, Simon Teihotu.

Preferring to go by his middle name, Teihotu opted to stay out of the spotlight, unlike his older siblings. Since he wasn’t bitten by the acting bug, he instead opted to work at the family resort—“The Brando”— in French Polynesia. Teihotu is now a father of three.

Rebecca Brando

In 1966, Brando welcomed his second child with Movita Castaneda.

According to Rebecca, “He didn’t want any of his kids to [get into show business.] It was taboo to talk about his career or acting.” It seems like she respected his wishes as she is now a Marriage and Family therapist. She also works with the Tetiaroa Society to continue her father’s legacy of environmental activism.

Tarita Cheyenne Brando

In 1970, Marlon and Tarita Teriipaia had another daughter, Tarita Cheyenne Brando.

Cheyenne (which is the name she went by) became a model. She later made headlines when her brother Christian shot and killed her fiancé, Dag Drollet. In the wake of the murder, Cheyenne struggled with depression and tragically committed suicide in her home in 1995 when she was only 25 years old.

Maimiti Brando

In 1977, Teriipaia had a child from another relationship: a daughter named Maimiti Brando. Marlon went on to adopt Maimiti.

Though his involvement with his adopted daughter is mostly unknown, it is believed that she was kept out of Marlon’s will.

Raiatua Brando

Brando adopted Teriipaia’s niece, Raiatua, in 1982 (ten years after their divorce). She was also reportedly kept out of his will.

Ninna Priscilla Brando

Though Brando never remarried after his divorce from Teriipaia, that didn’t stop him from having more children. He got into a relationship with his housekeeper, Maria Cristina Ruiz, and the couple had three children together.

Their first child and only daughter, Ninna Priscilla Brando was born in 1989. Ninna has stayed out of the spotlight.

Myles Jonathan Brando

In 1992, Marlon and Ruiz welcomed their second child, Myles, to the family. Like many of his siblings, Myles has stayed away from Hollywood.

Timothy Gahan Brando

In 1994, Brando and Ruiz’s youngest child, Timothy, was born. Timothy has also steered clear of showbiz.

Petra Brando-Corval

Marlon also adopted another child, Petra Brando-Corval. Petra is the daughter of his assistant, Caroline Barrett, and novelist, James Clavell.

When Petra was 14-years-old, Marlon adopted her to help her mother in a legal battle with her biological father. Marlon went on to support Petra financially, and she thought of Marlon as her father. Just two weeks prior to his death, however, Marlon cut Petra out of his will.