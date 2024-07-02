Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Sings ‘Moana’ Song to 4-Year-Old Girl in Hospice Care

Dwayne Johnson created a heartfelt video for a devoted 4-year-old Moana fan receiving hospice care at home.

The beloved actor posted a video on Instagram yesterday, revealing that the Make-a-Wish Foundation had contacted him with an urgent request. They asked him to send a special message to a young girl named Lily Guerrero, who is currently receiving home hospice care.

“A ‘rush’ wish means what the implication sounds like, which is time is just not on our side when it comes to this particular wish,” Johnson explained in the footage.

Johnson continued, “This rush wish is that Lily is on home hospice now and she watches Moana every day, all day, her dad said. Her wish is to have Dwayne Johnson sing ‘You’re Welcome’ to her and have it recorded so she can listen to it over and over and over and over.”

The 52-year-old actor pointed out that Lily is “super excited about this,” despite currently being on a feeding tube.

Dwayne Johnson Sweetly Belts Out His Signature Song to a Young Fan in Hospice Care

Johnson shared facts about Lily, then played and sang ‘You’re Welcome’ from Moana. The track is his character Maui’s signature song.

“Thank you so much for allowing me the privilege to make your Make-a-Wish come true, me singing ‘You’re Welcome’ in a few keys I’m quite sure don’t exist,” Johnson said after gently singing the song. “I hope you enjoyed it. And, Lily, you’re so special,” he added.

“Needed to share this ‘rush’ wish with all of you. And in return we all can send this little 4yr old girl all the positive vibes and beautiful MANA she deserves and needs right now,” Johnson added in the caption to the footage.

He added, “Lily Guerrero, it’s my honor and this one is for you… I love you, and I want you to always know just how special you are.”

“ps – tell your cats I said hello, and sorry for singing in some keys that don’t exist.”

Of course, Dwayne Johnson fans were moved by his kind gesture.

“My heart- you are the best! Sending her all the ♥️,’ one fan wrote in the comments. “What a great father and soul Dwayne has. Nothing but love respect and honor to the man. Love you to death. 🙌,” another fan added.

“I can literally feel the warmth of Lily’s smile from here. 🙏,” a third fan wrote.