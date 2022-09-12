Dwayne Johnson’s Touching Tribute To Queen Elizabeth Shows Us What We Can Learn From The Death Of A Loved One

The death of Queen Elizabeth caused the entire world to stand still. The most famous person on the entire planet dying at age 96 led to tributes from numerous nations, countrymen, and folks all over the Earth. One touching tribute from Dwayne Johnson stands out among the rest.

Dwayne Johnson Knows Grief

Leave it to Johnson to find words of strength in dark times. The San Andreas star took to Twitter to send some love from his iron paradise gym to the royal family and all those moved by Elizabeth’s life. “I’m just swooping in really quickly to stop in and send my love and my condolences, my light, strength, and mana to the royal family during this time in the spirit of the passing of the queen,” Johnson says.

Sending love and stay strong 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/qqtLMwDH8l — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 8, 2022

Johnson continues, “I’m so sorry, I know the pain like we all know the pain. What a life! What an incredible life. I’ve never had the privilege and honor of meeting the queen, but what a life. Seven decades of the longest-running monarchy … what an impactful life.”

Speaking From Experience

“I know the pain like we all know the pain” is a very moving sentiment, and Johnson then moves to talk about his own loss. Dwayne Johnson lost his father, Rocky Johnson, unexpectedly in 2020. He chose to finish his day on the set because it’s what his dad would have wanted. The two didn’t always see eye to eye, but it’s obvious from Young Rock how much love Dwayne has for his old man.

“The way I look at that these days is that it informs us on how we should live moving forward. In their spirit, we have an opportunity to live and live life and live greatly with passion and fervor and positive energy—and with all we got,” Dwayne says. The star’s inspired millions and millions for decades now, and he knows how to move forward from the death of a loved one.

Awkward Timing For A Promotion Though

The death of Queen Elizabeth coincidentally happened while Dwayne Johnson was busy promoting Black Adam. For months now, he’s used the phrase “The hierarchy… is about to change” in various videos. One viral tweet took notice when the second trailer to Black Adam dropped the same day Prince Charles became King Charles III.

the rock saying "the hierarchy is about to change" for months and then dropping a black adam trailer the day the queen dies is reverse morbius marketing actually — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) September 8, 2022

It’s nothing but a coincidence, but folks on Twitter are christening Johnson something of Nostradamus. You can catch Black Adam in theaters on October 21, and stay tuned to Johnson’s Twitter and Instagram for more motivational speeches from gyms.

