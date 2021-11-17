Duggar Family’s Latest Photo Sparks Controversy

The Duggar Family are no strangers to the spotlight, but lately everything they do is under scrutiny. The latest? The family’s account shared a picture of teenage son Jackson with a dead buck he bagged on the first day of hunting season.

“We’ve already enjoyed some of the meat from his harvest! Deer jerky is one of our favorites to make. Jackson is a good shot, and becoming a great cook, too!” the caption read. Fans in the comment section were divided, with some congratulating Jackson for his prize.

Fans Are Divided

“Way to go Jackson!” one fan commented. Another wrote, “My grandson got his first one too. It will be processed and the meat donated to a mission to feed many high quality proteins.”

Others found the picture distasteful, with one person wondering if posting a photo that “display[s] a dead animal like some sort of prize is tasteful at all.”

Even though the post stirred up some controversy in the comment section, it’s nothing on what else the Duggar family is facing.

Eldest Son Josh Awaiting Trial

Earlier this year, eldest son Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges. An Arkansas federal grand jury indicted Duggar, alleging that in 2019 he knowingly received images of children under the age of 12. If found guilty, Duggar could face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each of the two counts.

Duggar pled not guilty to both charges and, according to attorneys, plans to “fight back in the courtroom.”

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have never directly commented on the allegations, only alluding to it in a family statement posted to their website. They reflected on their life in the spotlight, which included “some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced.”

Josh Duggar is currently awaiting trial, released into the care of “third party custodians” who are family friends. He cannot have any contact with minor children except his own, and then only in the presence of Duggar’s wife, Anna.

Josh and Anna recently welcomed their seventh child together, a girl named Madyson Lily Duggar.