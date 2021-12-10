Duggar Family Breaks Silence After Josh’s Guilty Verdict, What Everyone Has Said

Josh Duggar has been found guilty on two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, and the rest of the Duggar family are finally breaking their silence on Josh’s trial.

Family Members Open Up About The Trial

Derek Dillard and his wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard, Josh’s younger sister, attended parts of the trial, and Dillard was at the courthouse when the verdict was read. Explaining to reporters why he and his wife had attended the trial, Dillard said, “We just wanted to, among other things, see the facts for ourselves…America is the best country to get justice.” He also said a formal statement would be released at a later time.

Praying for justice this morning. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) December 8, 2021

Dillard has also taken to Twitter to publicly comment on the situation. After jury deliberation began, he tweeted “Praying for justice this morning.” Jill’s cousin Amy Duggar King responded, “Praying as well. Lord may justice be served ice cold.” That same day, King tweeted, “JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN.”

JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN. — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) December 8, 2021

Josh’s Crimes

Josh, who starred on the TLC reality show 19 Kids And Counting with the rest of his family, was arrested earlier this year for multiple counts of possession of child pornography. He was accused of downloading the files on the computer at his then-workplace, a used car lot in Arkansas.

Josh had previously been accused of molesting several girls when he was a teenager, two of which were his sisters Jill and Jessa. In 2015, it was reported that he allegedly had an account on a site created for people looking to cheat on their spouses. Josh issued a statement claiming he had a pornography addiction and that he had been unfaithful to his wife Anna. Following the guilty verdict, Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. He is expected to be sentenced in four months.

Duggar Parents: ‘We Place Our Trust In God’

Josh’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle posted a statement to their website after the verdict, saying, “This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [child sexual abuse material].”

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support,” the statement continued. “As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

