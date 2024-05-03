Duane Eddy, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer and Grammy-Winning Guitarist, Dead at 86

Duane Eddy, a guitar hero known for his echoing electric sound on hits like “Peter Gunn,” which put twang to early rock ’n’ roll, has died.

Eddy passed away from cancer on Tuesday at Williamson Health Hospital in Franklin, Tennessee, his wife, Deed Abbate, confirmed.

The Grammy-winning artist, renowned for his instrumental hits during the 1950s and 60s, made a chart-topping comeback in 1986 with a remake of his classic track “Peter Gunn”. Celebrated for his unique sound, he earned the title “King of Twang” for his distinctive musical style.

“Duane inspired a generation of guitarists the world over with his unmistakable signature ‘Twang’ sound,” Eddy’s representative told Variety. “He was the first rock and roll guitar god, a truly humble and incredible human being. He will be sorely missed.”

Born in Corning, New York, in 1938, Eddy picked up the guitar at a young age. Over an illustrious career that lasted seven decades, he sold over 100 million records.

He gained fame with a unique “twangy” guitar style, influencing musicians like George Harrison and Hank Marvin, and Southern California’s surf bands in the ‘60s. His style was also recognized by Bruce Springsteen, especially in “Born to Run.”

Duane Eddy Also Had a Notable Career in Hollywood

Film studios noted Eddy’s leading man good looks, and soon cast him in high-profile projects. He graced the screen as an actor in several films, notably the high-school drama Because They’re Young, featuring Dick Clark and Tuesday Weld, as well as the TV western series Have Gun – Will Travel with Richard Boone. Beyond acting, he showcased his talent by composing the theme song, “The Ballad of Paladin,” for the latter.

Duane Eddy strumming the guitar in between scenes from the film ‘A Thunder Of Drums’, 1961. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

Eddy also took on the role of producer for records by Phil Everly and Waylon Jennings. Jennings later married Eddy’s second wife, country singer Jessi Colter, after their seven-year marriage concluded in 1968.

Eddy’s popularity waned with the British Invasion of 1964-65 changing American music tastes, yet his classic tracks featured in over 30 films and TV shows. He made iconic comebacks, even hitting the charts in 1986 with a remake of his 1960 single “Peter Gunn” alongside the U.K. group Art of Noise.

Duane Eddy with legendary guitarist Bo Diddley circa 2003. (Photo by Frank Mullen/Getty Images)

He was honored with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. In 2008, he was also honored with induction into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.