Bruce Springsteen’s Mother, Adele, Dies at 98

If you know anything about music legend Bruce Springsteen, then you know about his mother Adele. The famed artist is always talking about his love for her and how it influenced his music.

On February 1, the artist broke the news that his mother had passed away. She was 98 years old. Following her passing, Springsteen paid tribute to his mother with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I remember in the morning Mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume, and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work,” he wrote.

“It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers, or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance.”

Star Speaks Out About Mother’s Alzheimer’s Battle

Over the years, Springsteen had been very transparent about his mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s. It is a condition that causes severe memory loss. But the 74-year-old always was sure to let his fans know that although his mother’s mind was not 100% she never lost her ability to dance.

“She grew up in the 1940s … (with) the big bands and the swing bands, and that was a time when dancing was an existential act,” he said.

“She continued to dance even after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 95. “[It]’s taken a lot away from us. But the need to dance hasn’t left her.”

Springsteen Credits Mother For Music Success

Springsteen has also noted that his mother has not only had a great impact on his life. She has also been a big influence on his music.

“There ain’t a note that I play on stage that can’t be traced back to my mother,” he said of her.

He also has credited her for “holding his family together.”

“She held our family together under great, great, great difficulty,” Springsteen said. “She did an unusual thing — her parents were relatively well-off and she married into poverty and served there for a good part of her life and really held us all together.”