Dua Lipa Wears Sheer Bodysuit But Its Optical Illusion Design Is Confusing

Dua Lipa knows how to pull off a look and one of her latest ensembles’ mind-bending design is giving us a headache, but in the best way possible. The sheer bodysuit gave the British pop star’s fans a peek at her lacy underwear, but its optical illusion design, not to mention the blurry photos, made it hard to make out much more than that. Still, the saucy peeks we did get thanks to Lipa’s night time photoshoot were impressive enough.

Dua Lipa’s Outfit Demands A Double Take

“New Rules” songstress Dua Lipa is turning heads in one of her latest Instagram posts. Though her outfit is a bit of a head scratcher, we’ve got to admit that this is one of the hottest looks the pop star has shared with her 74.2 million followers. The sheer bodysuit fits Lipa from her wrists to her ankles, but that doesn’t mean it’s a conservative outfit by any means.

Lipa posed for what appeared to be an impromptu photoshoot to show off her sheer outfit while out for a night time jaunt. A pair of black lace underwear and a black lacy bra could be seen beneath the suit’s multi-color and pattern design. To match the blue accent color on the bodysuit, Lipa carried a light blue purse shaped like a butterfly.

Lipa Takes To The Streets In Sheer Ensemble

The first picture in the photoset was taken on the sidewalk, but Lipa soon moved into the seemingly deserted street for the next three photos. Hopefully the “Don’t Start Now” singer kept a close eye out for cars while posing for the photos since she boldly stood right in the middle of the road for the eye-catching photos.

The last two photos from the night out featured Lipa walking through what appears to be an alleyway situated behind a brick building. Lipa made great use of the black pipes running along the side of the building to show off her backside, which incidentally also included a decent view of her rear end.

Lipa’s music has no doubt brought her many fans, but her bold sense of style and fun antics on social media has definitely gone a long way in helping her retain so many loyal followers.