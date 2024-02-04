Dua Lipa Attends Grammys With Dad Dukagjin, Fans Drool Over ‘Zaddy’

As stars hit the red carpet for the 2024 Grammy Awards, fans can’t help but stare at Dua Lipa and her guest for the night, which is her father Dukagjin.

Not long after she and her father made their way through the Grammy crowd, X (formerly Twitter) quickly lit up with comments about the pop star’s father.

Dua Lipa and her dad Dukagjin on the #GRAMMYs red carpet. https://t.co/5qg5DudIzi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 4, 2024

“Is he single? Whatever, I don’t care,” one X user wrote. Another user declared, “Soo is she looking for a step mom?”

Although the general consensus was that Dua Lipa’s father is a “Zaddy,” many X users were praising him for supporting his daughter in person.

“Family support is always a nice touch,” an X user pointed out. “And it adds a personal touch to the glitz and glamour of the event. They make quite the stylish duo.”

A fellow X user declared, “Total fam goals but like, isn’t it a bit extra to match with ur dad? No shade! Just sayin’!”

While on the red carpet, Dua Lipa spoke about her dress, which according to AP is a custom Courrèges. “It makes me feel really strong and powerful,” the singer told AP. “And that’s the energy I’m bringing in tonight.”

Lipa has been nominated for two awards for her single Dance the Night from the Barbie soundtrack. The awards are Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media. She is also one of the performers for tonight’s big event. She has won three Grammy’s in the past.

Dua Lipa Recently Spoke About Her ‘Favorite Parts’ of Being Single

During an appearance on Audacy’s Check In podcast in Nov. 2023, Dua Lipa spoke about her favorite parts of being single.

“You’re discovering yourself, you’re figuring out what your life, what you don’t like,” Lipa explained. “What you deserve, what serves you and doesn’t in certain instances.”

Dua Lipa also said that she’s learning to read red flags as well. “Just being like, ‘OK, this actually isn’t for me,’” she continued. “And then choosing when to stay and when to Houdini essentially, in those situations.”

Another key thing that Lipa has taken away from being single is learning so much about herself. “A lot of people wish their singledom away looking for someone else,” she noted.

“But I think the whole point of spending that time alone is to really figure out what you need and who you are in the silence and who are you without someone. That’s the best bit, and then, of course, just enjoying your girl time or whatever it is.”