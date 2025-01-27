Driver Who Killed High School Hockey Coach Charged With DUI, Vehicular Assault

A Delaware man was charged with a DUI and vehicular assault after he caused a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a high school hockey coach. In a statement, the Delaware State Police revealed that 28-year-old Fidel Villatoro-Martinez of Newark, Delaware, received the charges after a crash that took place in Glasgow on Tuesday.

“On January 21, 2025, at approximately 10:39 p.m., a 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling in the center lane of DE-896 southbound, approaching the intersection with Pulaski Highway,” law enforcement officials stated. “At the same time, a 2004 Chevrolet Express van, operated by Fidel Villatoro-Martinez, was traveling in the left lane of Pulaski Highway westbound, approaching the intersection with DE-896.”

A preliminary investigation showed that the Dodge entered the intersection on a green traffic signal. The Chevrolet entered the intersection on a red traffic signal, hitting the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 51-year-old Queen Anne’s County High School ice hockey coach and Centreville, Maryland, resident David Funk. Following the crash, Funk was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and died the next day.

Law Enforcement Smelled Alcohol Odor on the Driver Following the Deadly Crash

Meanwhile, Villatoro-Martinez was also taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

“During the investigation, troopers observed multiple containers of alcoholic beverages in the Chevrolet. Upon making contact with Villatoro-Martinez, troopers smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. In the ensuing DUI investigation, impairment was suspected to be a factor at the time of the crash.”

Villatoro-Martinez was charged and then arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11. He has been turned over to the custody of the Department of Correction on a $3,500 secured bond.”

Along with the DUI and vehicular assault charges, Villatoro-Martinez was also charged with driving without a license. He then received a Failure to Stop at a Red Light charge and other traffic violations.

Queen Anne’s County High School issued a public statement about the hockey coach following the deadly accident.

“David was a mentor, role model, and the heart of our community, dedicating his life to coaching, guiding young athletes, and sharing his love of the outdoors,” the statement read. “His loss leaves a deep void in the lives of his family and all who knew him.”

Dave Levasseaur, President of the Eastern Shore Hockey Association, also released a tribute to the coach, writing, “Our organization is deeply saddened by the loss of former ESHA VP, coach, mentor, and friend Dave Funk. Coach Dave dedicated his free time to not only his family but to the Icehawks hockey family as well. He will be missed incredibly and never forgotten by those whose life he touched.”