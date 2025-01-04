2 Teens Killed, Multiple Others Injured in New Year’s Day Car Crash

Two teens tragically lost their lives, and several others sustained serious injuries in a devastating car crash in England on New Year’s Day.

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, at approximately 1:20 a.m. local time, a grey Volkswagen Golf was traveling on Staithes Road, heading away from the village of Preston in East Riding of Yorkshire. The vehicle collided with a black Vauxhall Grandland, according to a news release from Humberside Police.

“Emergency services attended, however, two passengers of the Volkswagen Golf have since died,” police explained.

“A teenage boy, aged 16, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A man, aged 18, was conveyed to hospital for life-threatening injuries. However, [he] died a short while later,” police added via the release.

Police reported that a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident. They were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The driver, however, only suffered minor injuries.

Police Provide More Details on Victims of the New Year’s Day Car Crash

In a follow-up news release issued on Thursday, police reported that the teenage girl is in critical yet stable condition. Meanwhile, the teenage boy is in serious but stable condition.

Authorities also shared an update on the people traveling in the Vauxhall Grandland heading to the village of Preston.

“A man, aged 62, was taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries which are no longer life-threatening alongside the driver, a woman, aged 34, who sustained a serious injury to her arm. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries,” police explained.

Police also stated that the victims’ families have been informed. They are also being supported by specially trained officers during this difficult time.

Police Arrested a Suspect Involved in the New Year’s Day Car Crash

On Thursday, authorities confirmed that a 17-year-old boy, who was driving the Volkswagen, had been arrested on suspicion of causing two deaths through dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail as the investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to anyone with information to step forward.

“We would appeal for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the collision, who has dashcam footage or witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to us, to contact us,” authorities urged in the release.