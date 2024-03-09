Drew Carey Ready to ‘Move On’ After Sentencing of Late Fiancée’s Killer

Drew Carey feels closure after the conviction of the man who took the life of his ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, a respected Hollywood therapist. Harwick’s former partner, Gareth Pursehouse, against whom she had secured two restraining orders, was convicted of murder and first-degree residential burglary in September 2023.

These charges stemmed from the tragic incident in February 2020 when he assaulted Harwick and threw her off the balcony of her Hollywood Hills residence. Subsequently, he received a life sentence in prison with no chance of parole.

“I can barely remember the guy’s name. That’s how much I’ve put him out of my life,” Carey recently told People. “But ever since the final sentencing, it feels like we’ve all let out a breath. [I’m] able to finally move on. The whole process is over now, and there’s nothing else to be done and nothing else to worry about… Just speaking just for myself, it’s been quite a load off.”

Photos of Drew Carey’s Fiancée Still Adorn His Home and ‘The Price is Right’ Dressing Room

Images of Harwick still adorn Carey’s residence and his dressing room on The Price Is Right. They’re a sight he encounters daily as he heads out to the set in his role as the show’s host.

“She’s with me always,” Carey admitted. “A lot of times I’ll feel like I’ll be thinking things through. It’s almost like I can hear her voice saying, ‘Well, really, it’s because of this and that.’ It’s really nice, honestly.”

Drew Carey met Harwick in 2017 and they got engaged the next year. Harwick even made an appearance on a Valentine’s Day episode of The Price Is Right in 2018. However, their relationship ended, and the engagement was called off in late 2018.

Following Harwick’s tragic passing, Carey paused the production of The Price Is Right to pay tribute to her. He fondly recalled their past partnership and relationship in a heartfelt statement.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said at the time. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”