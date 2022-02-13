The Best Dating Apps For Women Over 40 Looking For A Meaningful Connection

I was never good at dating. As a serial monogamist, I’ve “dated” a handful of people, and went on to marry my best match. I realize not everyone is so lucky, and dating is difficult. Plus, the world of online dating can be super overwhelming. Many dating apps tend to cater to a younger crowd (think Tinder), but there is a whole world of online dating for a more mature audience.

As someone who is approaching forty quickly, I often think of the classic meme, “I’m almost forty, but I still feel like I’m 20 until I hang out with some 20-year-olds. Then, I’m like ‘no, never mind, I’m 40.’” The same could be said for dating sites. Although, if you’re down for a “chill hangout” or whatever the kids are doing these days, Tinder or Zoosk could be your scene.

But, if you’re looking for someone that you may have more in common with and can hold a conversation with, the sites below are more likely to help you find a partner. (No guarantees!) I mean, if Carrie Bradshaw has taken on the world of online dating on And Just Like That… it’s probably worth a shot. Right?

Whether you are divorced, widowed (condolences, Carrie B.!), or just still looking for the right person to come along, it may be your time to take the plunge. Read ahead for pros and cons for the best dating apps for women over 40.

Bumble

Pros:

It’s an app that empowers women in their dating life. In an attempt to level the playing field, it’s up to the women to start the conversation (in hetero matches).

There is an option to see only Verified users, to weed out the possiblities of catfish.

Although it’s a free app, you can optimize your filters and searches with Bumble Boost and Bumble Premium.

Cons:

If you match with someone, you only have 24 hours to message them, before you are “unmatched.”

The app doens’t specifically cater to an older crowd, and anyone above 18 can sign up. However, you can set your filters for specific age ranges. Keep in mind that only people with your age range will see your profile as well.

Elite Singles

Pros:

The website states that 85% of users have “an above average education.” These are people more apt to be in a professional career, successful, and not living in their parent’s basements. (Fingers crossed!)

The basic membership option is free and allows you to try out the basic features.

The Premium membership has more features and uses a staggered subscription which costs less with longer memberships.

Cons:

To get more out of the app, a paid subscription is likely the way to go.

On the free version, you won’t be able to view photos and messaging will be restricted. The Mobile App is also only available to Premium users.

Hinge

Pros:

It uses a Nobel-Prize-winning algorithm to ensure more quality dates.

The profiles are detailed. With just the free version you are able to add up to six pictures and answer three prompts.

The app is transparent with no hidden or anonymous likes.

Cons:

Finding six good quality pictures of yourself to add to your profile could be a mission. I know, because I needed one for my byline and couldn’t find one decent picture. If you have an incomplete profile you won’t be able to send “likes.”

You’ll have to put in more of an effort to match with someone than just a swipe. Filtering through profiles, sending likes, matching, and messaging could take a lot of time, but ultimately could be worth it!

In the end, there is no one-size-fits-all dating app. And unfortunately, like dating itself, sometimes you won’t strike gold on your first download. But don’t give up! The right app, and ultimately the right relationship, could be just one click away.

