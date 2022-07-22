Drew Barrymore’s Ex-Husband Goes Private On Instagram After Sharing Photos Of Their Daughters

Drew Barrymore made a decision when she had her first daughter that she would not be putting her children in the limelight. As a child of Hollywood legends herself, Barrymore’s chaotic childhood played out for the world to see, so it’s clear why she’s taken steps to assure her own children’s privacy. It seems that Barrymore’s ex-husband and father of her children, Will Kopelman, has followed her lead after sharing a photo of the two growing girls.

Drew Barrymore’s Lovely Daughters

Drew Barrymore has been going viral lately for the beautiful way she’s reconnecting with her inner child and enjoying the small joys of life. One of the big joys in her life have been her two daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. The two wed in 2012, but divorced in 2016 after four years of marriage.

The exes have remained close over the years, but they’ve differed in a major way when it comes to one modern aspect of parenting: what to post and what to keep off of social media when it comes to kids. Barrymore has mostly kept photos of her kids off social media, though she’s occasionally posted them in the past.

Dedicated To Privacy

The old photos showing the girls’ faces have been deleted, however, and what few photos she does share of her daughters don’t show their faces either. The only glimpse of Olive and Frankie we’ve gotten from Barrymore on Instagram in recent years only showed the back of their heads. From that, all we can tell is that little Frankie inherited her mom’s childhood head of blonde hair, while her big sister Olive sports a head of darker hair like her dad.

Unlike their mom, Kopelman has been much more willing to share photos of the girls on his Instagram page, including photos of their faces that prove their daughters inherited their mother’s iconic smile. He even shared some photos of Frankie and Olive at his recent wedding to Vogue’s director of fashion development Alexandra Michler.

Taking A Page From His Ex-Wife

Now, however, Kopelman seems to have had a change of heart when it comes to how open he keeps his social media accounts. While it had previously been public, Kopelman’s Instagram account has gone private, taking his photos of his and Barrymore’s daughters behind a protective wall. It’s every parent’s duty and right to protect their children from threats, and we’ve all seen how unsafe social media can be for little ones.

In the past, Barrymore has discussed her decision to raise Olive and Frankie away from the spotlight. She told People, “My life with my children, my feelings, that’s all on the table—but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not.”

Barrymore continued, “Because of my life experiences, I’m not selling my brand on my kids. I won’t do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it’s really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me.”

We admire these co-parents for coming up with solutions to modern problems in a way that benefits their children above all else. Raising kids can be tough, but it helps when you’re part of a team that’s working together towards the same goal: raising human beings you can be proud of and who can be proud of themselves.

