Drake Roasted by Fans After Debuting Wild New Look

Not the reaction he was surely expecting, Drake is being mocked by fans after debuting a new wild look featuring pigtails and barrettes.

The rapper took to his Instagram Story Tuesday to show off the look, his hair parted down the middle and put in pigtails. He also appeared to add blue bubble barrettes as accessories.

Following the new look debut, Drake fans and critics took to X (formerly Twitter) to really give their honest opinion.

“Drake going thru [sic] his mid life crisis…” one critic wrote. “What the hell possessed him to go put his hair in pigtails and pose with duck lips lol.. Just give us the slaps my boy.”

“WHO WANTS HOT CHOCOLATE???”



that one girl from the polar express: https://t.co/ML8Nm5W5y2 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) October 16, 2024

“Drake with those f–king pigtails, EIGHT DAYS away from being THIRTY EIGHT years old is pissing me off so bad,” another critic stated.

Meanwhile, Drake fans came to his defense about the new look. One fan compared Drake to Snoop Dogg, who was also photographed with a similar look. “Notice how Snoop is doing the duck lips too,” they wrote.

However, the critics fired back, calling the look “feminine.”

“Instead of just saying, ‘Yeah, Drake looks mad feminine here’ and moving on with their lives, they gunna dig up every photo to show times other rappers also looked feminine… If you look at that Drake picture and don’t see a feminine man, I question your sexuality, fr. Which is cool.”

Drake Allegedly Reached Out to Jennifer Lopez After She Filed for Divorce

Drake’s poorly received new look comes at the same time it was reported he reached out to Jennifer Lopez after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

“As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out,” a source told InTouch. “He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away. And then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.”

Drake and Lopez were romantically linked in 2016 after sharing “cozy” photos on Instagram. They were also spotted kissing at a prom-themed party. However, the relationship didn’t go very far.

“They have their own history and a lot of chemistry. So it really did a lot to make her smile,” the insider continued. “Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot.”

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck two weeks after their famous wedding reception. The duo eloped in July 2022 in Las Vegas.