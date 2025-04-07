Hailee Steinfeld Wows in Red Dress at ‘Sinners’ Premieres

Stepping out for a night of glamour and excitement, Hailee Steinfeld stunned in a gorgeous red dress while attending the premiere of Sinners.

The premiere was held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Thursday, Apr. 3.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners follows twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan plays a dual role) who defend their hometown in the 1930s South from bloodthirsty vampires. Steinfeld stars as Mary, the love interest of one of Jordan’s characters.

Days before the premiere, Hailee Steinfeld told her fans about the “sexy” Sinners role, noting it was “far removed” from her past roles.

“This role is far removed from what I’ve done,” she also wrote in the Mar. 28 edition of her Beau Society newsletter. “But that’s part of what drew me to it! I feel like I’m stepping into my own more and more as I get older, and this role mirrors that.”

Hailee Steinfeld Had ‘No Hesitation Whatsoever’ About the ‘Sinners’ Role

Hailee Steinfeld also stated that she had “no hesitation whatsoever” when it came to pursuing the role. “The minute I heard Ryan Coogler, I was in,” she declared. “Then I read his script and was like, ‘Holy s—, this feels like a massive undertaking.’”

She further wrote, “The story is so complex and layered. I was fortunate and honored to even be remotely considered.”

Steinfeld further described the film as an “amazing cinematic experience” and “thrilling and sexy and daring and dangerous—with bold representations.”

“That said, use your better judgment,” she cautioned fans. “But what I would tell you, Jaden, and anyone else, if you can appreciate an incredible film experience for everything that it is, take your whole family.”

Steinfeld then added that Sinners is rated R for strong bloody violence, sexual content, and language. Miles Caton, Saul Williams, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Jack O’Connell star alongside her and Jordan in the film.

Sinners will hit theaters on Apr. 18.