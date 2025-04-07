‘Pretty Woman’ Actress Suffers Multiple Injuries After Fall: Eva Gary Speaks Out

Pretty Woman: The Musical actress Eva Gary has broken her silence after suffering multiple injuries following an on-stage fall.

Gary took to her social media accounts to share the extent of the injuries, which included a bandaged wrist. She also appeared to film the video from her hospital room. She also revealed she suffered a “minor” fracture in her nose and a concussion.

She noted the right side of her face was “really, really swollen.” The actress noted that her doctors predict she would be “healed up” in just a few weeks.

Along with sharing details about her injuries, Eva thanked those who had reached out to her. “I could have never imagined that kind of support,” she said. The actress noted she is being “well taken care of” and there is “no need to worry.”

“Take care of you, everybody,” she added.

Eva Gary Was Announced to Lead the Final Leg of the North American ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ Tour

In December 2024, Playbill announced that Eva Gary and Jack Rasmussen would lead the final leg of the North American Pretty Woman: The Musical tour.

Gary assumed the role of Vivian Ward, while Rasmussen starred opposite her as Edward Lewis. The musical is based on the hit film Pretty Woman, which famously starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

While speaking to The Wichita Eagle, Gary stated, “I never would have expected I would have this opportunity. This is such a dream job for me, to be able to have this opportunity before I’ve gotten the degree I’m pursing is such a gift.”

“It’s such an iconic movie,” Gary said about the original film. “It has the moments that everyone knows so well: the necklace box snap and the deal for $3,000 and the phone calls between Edward and Vivian – so many fun, nostalgic moments that immediately come to mind.”

Gary previously starred as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. She is a senior at the Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University.