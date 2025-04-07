Ava Phillippe Wears Pink Swim Top for TV Role, Just Like Mom Reese Witherspoon in ‘Legally Blonde’

Seemingly paying homage to one of her mother’s greatest films, Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe dons a pink swim top for a TV role.

Ava Phillippe appeared alongside Charlotte Lawrence and Paris Jackson as a guest star on the TV series Doctor Odyssey. In the episode “Spring Break,” Philippe, Lawrence, and Jackson’s characters head to The Odyssey to celebrate spring break.

Photo by Disney/Ray Mickshaw

The college “vixens” had their sights on Max (played by Joshua Jackson). However, things took a turn when Tristian (played by Sean Teale) faces his drinking problem while other passengers’ struggles keep the medical team extra busy.

This was Ava Phillippe’s first on-camera role.

Ava Phillippe Previously Opened Up About Being Compared to Her Famous Mother, Reese Witherspoon

During an April 2024 interview with Today, Ava Phillippe spoke about often being compared to her famous mother, Reese Witherspoon.

“It’s funny, I’m like it would be a lot weirdo if I didn’t look like my parents,” she explained. Her father is also fellow actor, Ryan Phillippe. “My brother and I joke about it a lot because he gets similar comments. But I don’t hate it. It’s a great comparison.”

Also speaking about the beauty lessons she has learned over the years, Ava Phillippe said that her biggest lesson wasn’t about appearance.

“My mom’s from the South, and a big Southern saying is ‘pretty is pretty does,’” Ava shared. “Which I take to mean, you are only as beautiful as you are on the inside. How you treat people, how you treat yourself, how you move through the world is equally, if not more important than how you appear on the outside or on the surface.”

She then pointed out, “And I do think it really translates more than we give it credit for. When you see someone with a beautiful smile, or they’re feeling good, it’s energy that radiates. And when they treat people with kindness, you’re like, that’s a beautiful person.”