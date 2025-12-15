DoorDash Driver Accused Of Spraying Pepper Spray In Customer’s Food Speaks Out

A DoorDash driver is speaking out after being accused of spraying possibly pepper spray in a customer’s food. A doorbell security cam showed the employee spray a substance on the delivery order.

However, she’s now speaking out about the incident. The delivery driver claims that she wasn’t trying to poison the customers. Instead, she said she was trying to spray a spider she saw on the porch.

Authorities arrested Kourtney Stevenson after an incident on December 7. The DoorDash delivery driver delivered Arby’s to an Indiana home. The doorbell security cam shows what happened next. Stevenson took a confirmation picture of the food then allegedly sprayed aerosol onto the bag.

DoorDash Driver Arrested

Authorities believe this was likely pepper spray. However, Stevenson claims she was trying to scare away a spider she saw near the food, according to Fox News.

Fast forward to customers, Mandy and Mark Cardin, getting the food. Shortly after chowing down, both began vomiting. They claimed that they experienced a burning sensation in their throats and mouths as well.

“I noticed my wife had started eating, and she started choking and gasping,” Mark Cardin told WFIE Media. “After she had a couple bites of her food, she actually threw up.”

Mark then tried to reach out to Stevenson using the DoorDash app. But he discovered that Stevenson had allegedly blocked him on the platform. Upon seeing the doorbell footage, he posted her image to social media to identify her.

The authorities soon got involved in the matter. They charged the DoorDash driver with two counts of battery resulting in moderate injury and two counts of consumer package tampering.

They arrested her in Kentucky. They play to extradite her back to Indiana to serve trial.

Meanwhile, the customers may have second thoughts about ordering from a delivery driver again.

“We assume it’s pepper spray. That’s more than likely what it is, but now, in this day and age, it could’ve been anything. It could’ve been rat poison. It could’ve been fentanyl. I mean, my wife could’ve been dead,” Cardin told WFIE.