DoorDash Driver Crashes Into Home, Flees Scene Without Making Delivery

A DoorDash driver is currently on the run after they allegedly crashed into a home and fled the scene without making a food delivery in Texas earlier this month.

According to local media outlet NBC DFW 5, the incident happened on Dec. 13 just before 11:30 a.m. in Plano, Texas.

The homeowner, Melanie Uriegas, said she was at work when her daughter called about a loud noise. She also said that their neighbors were standing outside of their home.

The homeowner initially thought it was just the construction crew nearby, but she decided to run home to investigate. When she arrived, she was shocked at what she saw.

“I saw my house, and I was like, ‘What the heck happened to my house!’” Uriegas stated. She recalled seeing her ranch-style home of 18 years wholly destroyed.

Witnesses shared that a stranger had driven through the home’s garage door and framing before driving off.

Uregas then revealed that the stranger was a DoorDash driver. Unfortunately, the driver is still on the run, and no one knows what caused the home to be left in ruins.

“Let’s ask the driver! Where’s the driver? I’d love to talk to the driver,” Uriegas declared. “I’d love to see his car. I have questions, what the hell did you do to my house!”

The DoorDash Driver Was Making a Delivery For a Neighbor One Street Over From the Destroyed Home

So far, local law enforcement and Uriegas have been able to piece together some details about what led to the incident. Uriegas revealed that a neighbor one street from her had ordered food from Torchy’s Tacos in Richardson using the DoorDash app.

“He ordered some tacos, saw that they were turning on my street,” Uriegas shared. She pointed out that the “mix-up” isn’t unusual for the East Plano neighborhood because of the similar names and house numbers.

However, Uriegas said that as her neighbor was walking over to meet the Doordash driver, he was met by another neighbor who had been on the phone with the police. They then started to piece together what happened.

It remains unclear what led to Uriegas’ home being hit. Police suspect that the driver deliberately or accidentally drove over Uriegas’ curb at a high rate of speed. They then plowed through her mailbox and landscape before slamming into her brick residence.

Although she understands that accidents happen, Uriegas pointed out that the driver decided to take off instead of taking responsibility for the incident.

“I heard a crash. I came outside and saw the car driving away, and I looked at the guy, and I was like, Are you OK?’” Uriegas recalled her neighbor telling her. “And he just looked at me and drove off.”

To add insult to injury, the neighbor who ordered the tacos never received his delivery.

An investigation into the crash is currently underway.

“The food delivery service is cooperating,” Plano Police spokesperson Jennifer Chapman said. “And we are just going to compare our information that we have.”

Chapman added that the police are investigating multiple incidents with food delivery drivers in the area.