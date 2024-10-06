Doorbell-camera-catches-unbelievable-moment-woman-gives-birth-on-her-front-porch

In California, a woman was forced to give birth right on her front porch while her doorbell camera caught the whole thing.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, a woman named Natasha Downing was just about 39 weeks along when it happened. While walking out of her front door, Downing’s water broke and the birth unexpectedly moved along rather quickly.

Natasha was luckily not alone during the birth, as her husband Tom is shown comforting her during the process. Downing wasn’t completely surprised by her delivery as she was apparently preparing to give birth later that day. TMZ reports that Natasha visited her midwife earlier for a membrane sweep, which is supposed to help naturally induce labor.

Downing started to have labor pains a few hours before her birth, but since the contractions weren’t too intense, they decided to wait a while before taking a trip to the birthing center. Although she had initially been expecting to go into labor at some point during the day, giving birth on her front porch was definitely not a part of the plan.

Woman Gives Birth on Her Front Porch in Unbelievable Video

The video apparently shows Natasha squatting down and pushing out her newborn baby, a girl named Lilybella. Natasha told the Los Angeles Times that she knew the baby was on its way out. She says, “The baby was coming now. We stop and I say, ‘Wait’ and it’s because I’m feeling (the baby) come down. I walk a little bit out the pathway. My water breaks. My husband sees her head halfway out.”

Natasha goes on to say, “She was perfectly healthy, it was everything I had ever dreamed of, this was everything I had wanted for both of my births — it sounds like it would be a traumatic birth, but it was very healing and really amazing.”