Dolly Parton Defends Taylor Swift In Feud With Damon Albarn, ‘You Have To Stand Up For Yourself’

Dozens of celebrities have come out in support of Taylor Swift after Blur frontman Damon Albarn made some dismissive comments about the artist’s songwriting abilities. The latest Swift-supporter? Country music legend Dolly Parton.

Albarn Claims Swift ‘Doesn’t Write Her Own Songs’

Albarn recently sat down for an interview with the L.A. Times and, when the interviewer asked him about Swift, he responded “She doesn’t write her own songs.” When the journalist restated that she is a songwriter and that she co-writes with others, Albarn doubled down.

“That doesn’t count,” he responded. “I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody. I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

Many found his comments about co-writing confusing, especially because in the same interview, he lauded pop star Billie Eilish’s music, who co-writes with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

It’s no surprise, Swift took issue with Alborn’s statements about her music. “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this [interview,]” the pop star tweeted. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really [f’ed] up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

Parton Shows Support For Swift: ‘She’s A Great Writer’

Tons of fellow musicians and writers have expressed their support for Swift, sharing personal stories about working with the singer and admiring her craft — including Parton. “I don’t care what other people say about my songs,” the icon told Hollywood Life. “But with Taylor, she’s a great writer — with or without anybody.”

Referring to Alborn’s comment that co-writing “doesn’t count,” Parton said, “It’s not true. When you co-write a song, you work just as hard. Sometimes you work harder with a co-writer because you want to be sure to do your part.” Parton shared that, while she doesn’t co-write often because of the personal nature of her songs, she respects those who do.

Parton doesn’t like to jump into the fray, but she will when she feels like she needs to speak up. “I don’t like to judge other people and their problems,” she shared, “but when all that stuff that happens, like with Britney Spears — when they get [wrapped up in] controversy like that, you have to kind of stand up for yourself.”

Alborn has since apologized to Swift, tweeting, “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting.”

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

More Trending News

Billy Joel Calls Taylor Swift Is ‘This Generation’s Beatles’

Keanu Reeves’ Mother Designed One Of Dolly Parton’s Most Iconic Outfits

Miley Cyrus Has Major Dolly Parton Vibes In Latest Photo Shoot

How Blake Shelton Earned More Money Than Taylor Swift In 2021