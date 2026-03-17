Dolly Parton Shares Health Update During First Major Appearance in Months

Country music legend Dolly Parton shared an update about her health during her first major appearance in months.

Videos by Suggest

The “Jolene” songstress spoke about her health during her keynote speech at the 2026 opening day of her theme park, Dollywood, on March 13.

“I’ve not been touring, as you know,” she explained. “I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them.”

Parton then reflected on grieving her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025. “I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on,” she said. “I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically. But all is good. It didn’t slow me down.”

While joking with fans about the Dollywood Company President being mistaken for her “new husband,” Dolly confirmed that she is “not dating anybody.”

“I think Carl Dean’s waiting for me,” she pointed out. “If I should show up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he would not like that. He’d be saying, ‘Who’s that little pisser? You leave him outside the gates.’”

The couple married in 1966. However, Dean never attended any public events with Parton, and she only shared a few photos of him over the years.

Parton Was Forced to Delay Her Las Vegas Residency Over Health Issues

In September, Dolly announced she was delaying her Las Vegas residency due to health issues she was experiencing.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she explained at the time. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

She then stated, “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

“Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” Dolly added. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so l can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Not long after the announcement, Dolly’s sister, Frieda, caused quite a stir after asking fans if they would pray for Dolly. However, she quickly clarified her comment, stating, “I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.”

Frieda then explained that the country music star has been “a little under the weather” and she was simply asking for prayers.