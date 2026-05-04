Officials Confirm Soap Opera Star Died of Heart Attack: Latest on Patrick Muldoon’s Passing

Weeks after the sudden passing of Patrick Muldoon, more details about the latest soap opera star’s death have been revealed.

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According to the death certificate obtained by PEOPLE, Muldoon died of myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack. Pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy were also listed as underlying causes.

The former Melrose Place actor’s girlfriend discovered him unconscious in their Beverly Hills home on April 19. He died the same day and was cremated on April 28.

Days before his death, Muldoon took to Instagram to share more details about his new project.

“So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz, and Alec Baldwin,” he wrote. “Filming now in Australia.”

KOCKROACH follows a mysterious “outsider” who rose through New York’s underworld. He builds a criminal empire and becomes a powerful crime boss while challenging the city’s established criminal hierarchy.

Tori Spelling Breaks Silence Over the Loss of Patrick Muldoon

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tori Spelling opened up about her longtime friendship with Patrick Muldoon.

The 90210 alum said the duo had met on a blind date. “Which thankfully wasn’t a blind date at all because we were both on a TV series,” she wrote. “Like every other girl in the world, I crushed on his character, Austin, from Days of Our Lives. Not sure I ever disclosed that to him,” she wrote. “What I met and ultimately fell in love [with] was not just a beautiful on the outside creature, but the most beautiful soul.”

Spelling also described Muldoon as a “special and one of a kind” person and “the kindest, most caring human [with the] raddest, weird sense of humor.”

“We got each other! Laughed a lot!” she continued. “I laughed w/him and at him, and he loved it. Was multi-talented. Passionate about everything he did. And, he had a knack for making others smile & brought absolute joy to everyone that was blessed to be in his orbit. A true gift.”

Spelling further gave Muldoon credit as being a “huge part” of her “formative 20s.”

“We went on to be good friends! Still laughing & always caring,” she then added. “Decades later, I found him to be such a true friend/hype man when I was going thru my divorce. He would call and check on me and send me the worst jokes to make me laugh.”

The duo had worked together on a TV film, Deadly Pursuits.