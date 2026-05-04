‘Overstretched My Face From Fillers’: Television Personality Comes Clean About His Plastic Surgery

Television personality Bobby Norris has come clean about his recent plastic surgery.

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During his recent appearance on ITV’s This Morning, The Only Way Is Essex star opened up about the results of his facelift. He noted that the procedure was the only way to reverse the effects of his “abusing fillers” for a decade.

“I had no option but to get a facelift as I had overstretched my face from fillers,” he explained. “I was really abusing fillers, and for a 10-year window, I was going every 12 weeks.”

“Some people don’t even go to the hairdressers that often,” he noted.

After the fillers were removed, Norris was told he would need a facelift. “I’m almost correcting my stupidity with the facelift,” he pointed out. “I knew I’d always do my face in my 40s because I’d been told, you can have some of these facials, it’s only gonna do so much.”

He further shared, “I just thought, I’m waiting for my 40s for that, but tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. Do what makes you feel better.”

“For me, it’s never that I’m following a fashion,” he then added. “It’s kind of…I’m almost correcting my stupidity of abusing fillers. I think it’s really important for people to do whatever makes you happy, if it’s for you.”

Norris Says It’s Important for Him to be ‘Always Honest’ About His Plastic Surgeries

Continuing to speak out about his plastic surgeries, Norris said he wanted to be “always honest” when it comes to going under the knife.

“For me, documenting my journey, I think some people look at surgery and being in the public eye and think it’s like stars in their eyes, you walk through the door, and then you come out somewhere different, but it’s not that,” he pointed out.

“We’re not gonna jazz it up,” he clarified. “I’m not gonna sit here and lie.”

Norris has done multiple procedures in the past. This includes an eye lift, buccal fat removal, and liposuction.

He also took to Instagram to share his thoughts about future procedures.

“It’s impossible for me to say that,” he said, in response to his saying no to going under the knife again. “I can’t lie and say I wouldn’t have any more.”