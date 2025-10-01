dolly-parton-backs-out-of-yet-another-event-amid-health-issues

Just after she decided to delay her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Dolly Parton has backed out of yet another event amid health issues.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the country music icon, 79, will now miss the Film Academy’s Governors Awards on Nov. 16. She was tapped by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian during the event.

The award is notably given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities.”

The Board of Governors voted to present this year’s Academy Honorary Awards to Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, and Wynn Thomas. Each will be presented with Oscar statuettes.

The Governors Awards is scheduled to take place at the Grand Ballroom of the Hollywood & Highland Center.

Dolly Parton Was Forced to Cancel Numerous Las Vegas Residency Shows Amid Health Battle

Dolly Parton announced that she was forced to cancel multiple shows of her Las Vegas residency due to health struggles.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she shared on Instagram. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Parton was initially scheduled to have her Las Vegas residency from December 2025 to September 2026. The shows were to be performed at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see,” she said. “And the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

Parton did not reveal any details about her health battle. She previously missed the announcement that Dollywood would be adding a new attraction next year. She had been struggling with an infection caused by a kidney stone.

“Turns out there was an infection,’ she said. “And the doctor said: ‘You don’t need to be traveling around this minute… You need a few days to feel better.’ So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today.”

Parton said she had been “looking forward” to appearing at her theme park. “I’ll be back as quick as I can. Don’t worry about me, I’m going to be OK. Just can’t do it today,” she concluded.









