‘Happy Days’ Star Reveals Cast Has a Group Text… And One Topic Is Off-Limits

Decades later, the cast of Happy Days still keeps in touch via group text… but one topic is strictly off-limits.

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Even the most casual classic TV fan knows Anson Williams’ face. The veteran actor played the impressionable but kind-hearted crooner Warren “Potsie” Weber throughout all 11 seasons and 255 episodes of the beloved sitcom, which finally said “Sit on it!” in 1984.

Williams recently got candid about the bond he formed with the cast during that era, one that continues to this day.

“It’s so funny because even up till today, we have an open text thing,” Williams revealed to Morgan Fairchild and Cathryn Hartt on their B*tches from Texas podcast. He even spilled the Arnold’s malt on who made the cut for the coveted group chat: “Ron [Howard], Donny [Most], Henry [Winkler], and myself.”

The show centered on the iconic characters brought to life by a tight-knit cast: Howard as Richie Cunningham, Winkler as Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli, Williams as Warren “Potsie” Weber, and Most as Ralph Malph. While their on-screen friendships were legendary, their off-screen bond is even more impressive. Williams revealed that messages in their group chat are answered almost instantly… a testament to a friendship that has truly jumped the shark and kept on going.

The ‘Happy Days’ cast in the first season of the show. (Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

However, there’s one topic that’s as off-limits as a jukebox on the fritz: show business.

“We’ve been friends for 52 years,” the 75-year-old explained. “And it has nothing to do with business. It has to do with friendship. There’s a deep, deep friendship.”

‘Happy Days’ Star Credits Late Mentor For Their Strong Connection

In a January 2025 episode of 9021OMG, Williams credited their strong connection, in part, to their late mentor, Garry Marshall, who died at age 81 in 2016.

Don Most, Henry Winkler, and Anson Williams in 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

In a January 2025 episode of 9021OMG, he recalled some words of wisdom from the legendary producer.

“Early on, Garry, he sat us down. I’ll never forget it,” Williams recalled. “He said, ‘You guys are gonna be famous. You don’t deserve it. But you’re gonna be famous. There’s gonna be a light on you. Your responsibility is you take the light and put it on someone that does deserve it.’ ”