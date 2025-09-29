Dolly Parton Facing ‘Health Challenges,’ Concerts Canceled

National treasure Dolly Parton has delayed her upcoming Las Vegas residency by nine months, explaining to fans that she requires “a few procedures” to address ongoing health issues.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” the “Jolene’ singer shared on Instagram. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

The 79-year-old announced she is postponing her performances from December 2025 to September 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as she prepares to undergo unspecified medical procedures.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see,” Parton added. “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

Parton also took time to set fans at ease that she may be retiring soon.

“Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she insisted. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so l can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Dolly Parton Also Pulled Out of a Dollywood Appearance Earlier This Month

Parton did not reveal details about her health issues, but recently had to withdraw from a Dollywood event after being diagnosed with a kidney stone, which she described as causing “a lot of problems.”

“Turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be travelling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,'” she explained in a video for fans who attended the event on September 17.

Meanwhile, fans rallied behind Parton in the comments section of her post explaining the canceled concerts.

“Currently googling ‘how to donate my organs to Dolly Parton,'” one fan wrote.

“Glad Dolly is making her health her first priority. I hope she makes a speedy and full recovery from whatever her ailment is,” a second fan added.

“We love you, Dolly! You’re an inspiration to humanity,” country singer Margo Price chimed in.

Of course, 2025 has been a rough one for the beloved singer-songwriter. Earlier this year, Parton lost her beloved husband Carl after nearly 60 years of marriage. She later dedicated the new song, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” to his memory.