Dolly Parton Shares Emotional Thanksgiving Message Amid Health Struggles

Dolly Parton is really thankful for her fans. The country icon took to social media to share a Thanksgiving message with fans.

Parton looks great despite her recent health struggles. At 79 years old, the singer appears as animated as ever.

“Well hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving,” she said. “I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.”

This comes after Parton postponed a residency in Las Vegas due to undisclosed medical issues.

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!” she said at the time. “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.”

But fans went into panic mode when Parton’s sister Freida asked for prayers for the singer.

Dolly Parton On Health Issues

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” Freida wrote. “Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

The outcry was so strong that eventually Freida revealed she didn’t mean to worry fans. “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly,” she wrote. “She’s been a little under the weather.”

Parton herself eventually addressed fans and their worries.

“Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here,” she said. “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease. Those that seemed to be real concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers.”

The singer also said that she doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.

“People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what?” she told the outlet. “Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started.”

“I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine,” she continued. “I think there’s a lot to be said about age. If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’ I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about.”