Dolly Parton Suffering From Infection, Misses Major Event

Dolly Parton canceled a scheduled appearance at Dollywood this week due to health concerns, missing the announcement of the park’s newest attraction.

The 79-year-old country music legend missed Wednesday’s event in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, due to recovering from kidney stones, a revelation she shared via a pre-recorded video message.

News anchor Marcus Leshock uploaded the footage of Parton’s message to Dollywood fans to X.

“Hello Dollywood! It’s me! I know, I’m here and you’re there and wondering why that is,” Parton began in the clip.

The “Jolene” singer explained, “I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone.”

“Turns out there was an infection,’ she added. “And the doctor said: ‘You don’t need to be traveling around this minute… You need a few days to feel better.’ So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today.”

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas star insisted to fans that she was “there in spirit,” adding that she had been “looking forward” to appearing at her theme park.

Dolly Parton Tells Fans That She’ll ‘Be Okay”

Despite the health setback, Parton comforted fans, insisting she would be fine.

“I’ll be back as quick as I can. Don’t worry about me, I’m going to be okay. Just can’t do it today,” she concluded.

Dollywood announced Tuesday morning that Dolly Parton, its “Dreamer-in-Chief,” wouldn’t be at the event. They cited a ‘change in schedule’ but gave no further details.

Dollywood later confirmed that the new attraction is its biggest and most expensive project to date. It is the next phase of the $500 million expansion plan announced in 2021, according to Knoxville’s WATE.

Dollywood visitors may have noticed signs for “Hidden Hollow Aviation” around the park or during the train ride. While the name of the new attraction hasn’t been announced, crews are working on a structure near Big Bear Mountain. A website for Hidden Hollow Aviation features teaser videos for the upcoming attraction.

Dollywood’s website recently added a “night” mode, which features a purple and dark blue background with images of trees and lights, according to WATE. This aligns with Parton’s previous statements about her love for the Smoky Mountains, “Especially at nighttime.”