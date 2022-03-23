Dolly Parton Reveals The One Food She Always Breaks Her Diet For

Celebrities are known for their diets and fitness regimens, but even they slip up from time to time. So, what food can country superstar Dolly Parton never say no to, even if it’s not on her diet?

Dolly Parton’s Cheat Food

“I never met a spud I didn’t like,” Parton laughed while taking part in a Wired Autocomplete Interview. “Every diet I’ve ever fell off of it’s been because of a potato, either french fries or mashed potatoes or baked potatoes.” Parton’s love of potatoes even extends to her famous theme park, Dollywood.

At the park, visitors can purchase potato candy, a Southern dessert. The traditional Appalachian candy is made out of peanut butter, powdered sugar, and mashed potatoes. While it sounds strange, potato candy is actually very delicious!

We know that Parton tries to avoid potatoes to stay healthy, but what kind of diet does the singer usually stick to? According to Parton, she follows an 80/20 style diet, meaning she eats healthy food 80% of the time and junk food the other 20% of the time. Parton has tried lots of different dieting styles over the years. She quipped to Vanity Fair, “I tried every diet in the book. I tried some that weren’t in the book. I tried eating the book. It tasted better than most of the diets.”

Even though potatoes are Parton’s main guilty pleasure, she shared that there are plenty of other foods that tempt her to stray from her diet. She loves typical Southern comfort foods, like cornbread, roast pork with green beans and fried okra, and banana pudding. Parton also has a soft spot for a popular taco chain.

Her Usual Diet

The singer is very transparent about what she eats to stay in shape. She even detailed what she eats every day for an article in Wall Street Journal Magazine. Parton loves egg salad, putting it on toast and bagels, and adding tomatoes and cucumbers. She also eats seafood dishes and salad with ranch dressing.

While Parton loves traditional Southern dishes, she’s a fan of all kinds of different foods. “I love Indian, Italian and Mexican food. And if it’s a romantic type of thing, I like a good French restaurant,” she said in an interview with the New York Times. However, she does have one rule: “I don’t like pretty food. The way I see it, if the food’s too pretty, it ain’t too good.”

Parton’s approach to dieting — trying to eat healthily, but having the foods you love every so often — is a great way to stay healthy and happy. It’s nice to know that even celebrities have cheat foods, too!

