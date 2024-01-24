Dolly Parton Reveals Husband Carl’s Reaction to Her Viral Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit

Dolly Parton made quite the stir last November by dressing like the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. She appeared in the attire during The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show on Thanksgiving. Now she’s revealing what her husband thought of it.

“It turned out pretty cool and my husband liked it. He said, ‘Those shorts were a little too short.’ I said, ‘Jealous?’” Parton told People. “And I said, ‘They weren’t as short as the other girls!’ He was just being funny. I think he thought — because everybody’s making a to-do over it — he thought, well, maybe you shouldn’t be showing your butt at that age. But anyway, he got a kick out of it too.”

Parton married Carl Thomas Dean in 1966. While the singer has spent most of her life in the limelight, Parton has typically kept her marriage private. Dean tends to avoid his wife’s fame as much as possible.

As far as their marriage goes, both just enjoy spending time together. They do a bit of traveling together as well.

She said, “My husband and I like to travel around in our little RV, our little camper, and just go out and have a picnic by the river. I love to go back home to East Tennessee, visit friends and family, and I love to read. I’m an avid reader, so any great book that I get my hands on, I like to do that. I’d rather read than watch TV,” she says.

Dolly Parton Wore Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit for Husband

Parton didn’t mean for her outfit to go viral. She was just trying to have a bit of fun.

“I try not to get into anything I don’t think I can pull off, just like that little Dallas Cowgirl outfit. I really thought, well, I’m just going to do this for fun, because I mean, I’ve never been to one of their halftime shows, and they’re so famous, the girls,” she said.

Parton wore the outfit for her husband intending for it to be a cute moment. However, she appreciates all the attention it’s got.

“All the guys love them, my husband included, and I kind of did it for him. I thought, well, if I can pull this off, it’ll be cute, and if not, then they’ll just think if some older woman did a stupid thing!” she said. “I just thought it was cool, and it evidently was because it turned out to be a big sensation. And so, I may have a poster made, a pinup, and donate all the money to the Red Kettle.”