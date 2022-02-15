Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl Dean In Sweet Throwback

Dolly Parton has lived most of her life in the spotlight, but a large part of her life has remained pretty secretive, even after all these years. Her husband, Carl Dean, is largely unseen, but Parton posted a sweet throwback shot of the couple in honor of Valentines’ Day.

Parton Posts Rare Photo Of Her Husband

“Happy Valentine’s Day y’all!” the country superstar captioned the picture. “Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love ‘em!” The photo shows Dean kissing Parton on the cheek as she beams for the camera.

The couple has been married for 55 years, but Dean is rarely seen. He doesn’t like the publicity that comes with Parton’s career and rarely accompanies Parton to events — Parton has joked that he’s only seen her perform once.

Details About Their Marriage

The singer recently shared how she keeps their marriage “spicy,” telling E! News Daily Pop, “I like to dress up for Carl. Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, ‘Well, the whole world, I’m out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I’m not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.’”

“It’s important to me that I look as good as I can,” Parton continued. “I think it kind of helps keep things spicy.” The star also recently opened up about their home life, telling People that they spend time in the kitchen together.

“I like it when he comes. A lot of times he’ll sit and watch me, or he’ll talk,” she shared. While Dean might not help her cook, he is on clean-up duty. “I’m a messy cooker, and he’s good about cleaning up for me and keeping the stuff cleaned up around me,” Parton explained.

Even though Dean stays out of the limelight, Parton has no problem sharing details about their “great relationship.” She told People, “We’ve been together most of our lives. I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love. I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”

