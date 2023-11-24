Dolly Parton, 77, Stuns in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading Outfit at Thanksgiving Halftime

The legendary songwriter is once again impressing folks all over the country.

Dolly Parton rocked the house again, and this time at the Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders game in Arlington on Thanksgiving. She belted out classics like “9 to 5” and “Jolene,” mixing it up with covers of hits like “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.” But let’s be real, it wasn’t just her tunes making waves—it was her outfit choice that has everyone talking.

YouTube

Dolly strutted out in a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading get-up, flaunting her midriff and toned legs. And boy, did she cause a stir! Everyone in the stadium, the folks tuning in from home, and even the social media crowd went wild.

Comments poured in, one saying, “Just a 77 year old woman performing at a football game… nothing unusual. Dolly is truly American royalty”

Another fan shared, “Dolly is one of a kind. There will never be another like her. I’ve followed her since 1967. She continues to share her gifts with us, and I for one, am grateful! The halftime show music and outfit rocked the world!”

NFL commentator Tony Romo couldn’t contain his admiration. Barstool Sports caught him gushing over Dolly, saying, “I mean, she looks amazing, right? She’s wonderful. Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?”

Dolly Parton got Tony Romo HORNED UPpic.twitter.com/yBty8OonCR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2023

Barstool Sports had a laugh at Romo’s excitement, teasing, “Dolly Parton got Tony Romo HORNED UP.”

YouTube

But life wasn’t always smooth for the music legend. In an October chat with The Guardian, she spilled the beans about not everyone liked her appearance and how she dressed, especially her grandfather. But Dolly stayed true to herself despite the naysayers and we love her for that.