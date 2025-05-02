Dolly Parton Opens Up About Life After Losing Husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton has opened up about the heartbreak of losing her husband, Carl Dean, in a candid new interview, two months after his passing on March 3.

During her appearance on Today on Friday, broadcasting from Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the 79-year-old music icon maintained a warm smile, even as emotion occasionally overcame her while discussing her late husband.

“Oh, you know what, I get very emotional when people bring it up,” Parton admitted to Today’s Savannah Guthrie. “But we were together 60 years. I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old.”

“It’s a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits,” Parton reflected. “I’ll do fine, and I’m very involved in my work, and that’s been the best thing that could happen to me. But I’ll always miss him, of course, and always love him. He was a great partner to me.”

Parton also expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from her fans following the passing of her husband.

“I’m so thankful. I’ve gotten so many cards, letters, flowers, from all over the world,” she told Guthrie.

However, Parton’s signature upbeat wit still shined though.

“I had no idea Carl Dean was so famous,” she joked.

Dolly Parton Also Reflected on a Recent Viral Moment

Of course, Dean was known for keeping his life private, dedicating decades to quietly supporting his wife’s legendary career from behind the scenes. Parton also shared her thoughts on a recent heartwarming moment that went viral, featuring her interaction with an elated young fan during one of her Dollywood parades.

“I remember him in the parade. I was thinking, ‘Honey, are you gonna have a heart attack right here in front of everybody?’ “ Parton recalled of the pint-sized fan. “It was the sweetest thing. I just wanted to get off of that cart and run down and just squeeze him. It was just great.”

That parade proved to be a heavy burden for Parton, who continues to mourn the loss of her lifelong love.

“I got very emotional that day after the parade because there was just so much love like that,” she recalled. “Right after I had lost Carl, and I was just so bottled up with emotion, and I got in the van and just boo-hooed for the longest time, just feeling all that love and emotion.”

Soon after his passing, Parton dedicated her new song, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” to Dean as a heartfelt tribute.