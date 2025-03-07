dolly-parton-honors-late-husband-carl-dean-with-heartfelt-new-song

Dolly Parton is honoring the memory of her late husband, Carl Dean, with a heartfelt musical tribute.

Videos by Suggest

On Thursday, March 6, 79-year-old Parton unveiled the title of her latest song, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” through an Instagram post. She shared the announcement alongside a nostalgic throwback photo featuring herself playfully perched on Dean’s back. While Parton beams ear to ear, the seemingly no-nonsense Dean seems to be playing it cool, with just the hint of a smirk crossing his lips.

“I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old, Parton wrote alongside the candid snapshot. “We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.”

The song, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” packs a lyrical gut punch about a life potentially unfulfilled without love.

“If you hadn’t been there / Where would I be? / Without your trust, love and belief,” Parton sings as the track begins.

“The ups and downs / We’ve always shared / And I wouldn’t be here, if you hadn’t been there,” the music legend continues.

You can listen to the new song below.

Supporters flooded the comments to Parton’s heartfelt post.

“What an incredibly beautiful song and tribute to the love of your life. Heartbreaking,” one fan wrote. “Dolly, I am sobbing at the dinner table,” another fan added. “What a beautiful soul baring tribute to a man who shared you in all your joy, humor, and light with all of us. You and Carl are so so loved.”

“We Love You Dolly! You are the light in this world. May Carl be in peace,” a third fan wrote.

On Monday, Parton confirmed Dean’s death at 82 on Instagram. “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” she wrote then. “Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

Dean is survived by his wife, Parton, and his siblings, Sandra and Donnie.