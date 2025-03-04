Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s Husband, Dead at 82

Carl Dean, the longtime husband of country legend Dolly Parton, passed away on Monday, Mar. 3, at the age of 82.

Parton issued a statement on her social media accounts, revealing the unfortunate news. “He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending,” the statement reads. Along with the country icon, Dean was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” Dolly shared in the statement. “Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

The statement adds that Dean’s family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean were married in Ringgold, Georgia, on May 30, 1966. The country star’s husband was known for his privacy and rarely accompanied her at public events. The couple did not have children of their own, but they helped raise her younger siblings in Nashville. Their nieces and nephews referred to them as “Uncle Peepaw” and “Aunt Granny.”

Dean inspired Parton’s hit song “Jolene.”

Dolly Parton Previously Opened Up About Carl Dean and Their Marriage’s Privacy

During her appearance on The Kelleigh Bannen Show in 2022, Dolly Parton discussed the importance of privacy in her and Carl Dean’s marriage.

“I learned early on. And I think my mama told me when I was young, ‘Always keep something back for you. You can give what you’ve got to give, but don’t give it all away. Always keep something for you,’” she explained. “I’ve known how to keep my husband private. It’s just natural to me to protect the things and the people I love and to protect my own privacy.”

Dolly Parton also spoke about how she’s fiercely private. “There’s a part that belongs to God and to me. It’s a sacred place that just is mine and God’s, and I’ve known how to do that because I think God has directed that. I pray that also that God will give me enough to share and enough to spare when it comes to my money but also to myself. Let me share everything I can, but let me keep me.”