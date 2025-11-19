Dolly Parton Declares She Has Been ‘Blessed’ as She Accepts Honorary Oscar

Although she wasn’t physically able to be at the 2025 Governors Awards, Dolly Parton couldn’t help but celebrate how “blessed” she truly is.

In a video message, the country music legend accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She called the award a “great honor” and a “blessing of a lifetime.”

“I grew up in a house with 12 kids,” Dolly explained. “Now, that alone teaches you how important sharing is. Don’t get me wrong, we didn’t have that much to share. But my mom and daddy showed me by example that the more you give, the more blessings come your way.”

She then shared, “I’ve tried my whole life to live by their example, and I’ve been blessed more than I ever dreamed possible. Like this award tonight — The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.”

The “Jolene” hitmaker further shared that it was an honor just to be considered for the award. “I don’t take this kind of thing lightly,” she continued. “It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up. Isn’t that what we’re supposed to be here for? So from my heart to yours, I truly thank you.”

Dolly Parton was presented the award by her 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin, whom the country star referred to as her “good buddy.”

Along with Parton, others who received Academy Honorary Awards at the 2025 Governors Awards included Debbie Allen and Tom Cruise.

Dolly Parton Was Previously Forced to Cancel Public Appearances Due to Health Issues

The 2025 Governors Awards was among the events that Dolly Parton was forced to back out of due to some health issues.

She was also forced to postpone some concerts and other public appearances.

Fans grew concerned about Dolly after her sister, Frieda, asked for prayers.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” Freida penned. “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Freida then stated, “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Dolly’s sister later clarified her comments. “I want to clear something up,” she wrote. “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.”

Dolly has also since announced that she’s “not dead yet” and is doing OK.