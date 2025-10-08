concerns-for-dolly-parton-spike-as-sister-asks-for-prayers

Fans of Dolly Parton have grown concerned for her well-being as her sister, Freida, asks them to pray amid recent health struggles.

In a Facebook post, Parton’s sister asked for prayers for the country music legend.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” Freida explained. “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Freida further shared, “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Freida’s post comes after Dolly Parton was forced to cancel various appearances due to health struggles. The country music legend was unable to attend an event at her amusement park, Dollywood, due to an infection that led to kidney stones. She also canceled her appearance at the Film Academy’s Governors Awards, which will take place on Nov. 16.

Fans Began to Grow Concerned for Dolly Parton After She Delayed Her Las Vegas Residency By Nine Months

Dolly Parton further shocked fans when she announced she would be delaying her Las Vegas residency by nine months, explaining she requires “a few procedures” to address ongoing health issues.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” the “Jolene’ singer shared on Instagram. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Parton then shared she is postponing her performances from December 2025 to September 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as she prepares to undergo unspecified medical procedures.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see,” Parton added. “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

Besides her kidney stone announcement, Dolly Parton has not revealed any more details about her health struggles. She did try to reassure fans by adding, “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so l can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”



